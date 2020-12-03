Thursday, December 3, 2020
SportsBasketballFeatured

LHS Reduces Attendance for Basketball Games

0
217

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Athletics Department announced on Thursday that it will be decreasing the number of fans allowed to attend boys and girls basketball games, due to COVID-19. 

The department explained the decision in a statement released on social media.

“Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, tickets for the basketball games will be limited to two tickets per participant,” the statement said. “Coaches will have a list of names at the gate for each game.”

This number is a decrease from the 25 percent capacity already mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves for sporting events.

Lafayette returns to the court on Tuesday as they play host to the South Panola Tigers.

Previous articleOle Miss Men’s Basketball Adds Two Additional Games
Next articleThere are 23,000 fewer students enrolled in Mississippi public schools this year. It’s unclear where they went.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mississippi

There are 23,000 fewer students enrolled in Mississippi public schools this year. It’s unclear where they went.

Tori Hosey -
BY KAYLEIGH SKINNER AND AALLYAH WRIGHT  Courtesy of Mississippi Today More than 23,000 fewer...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Adds Two Additional Games

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has rescheduled two games that were canceled during Thanksgiving week. The Rebels plan to play Jackson...
Read more
More News

Donations Sought for 23rd Annual Books and Bears Program

Adam Brown -
For 22 years, University of Mississippi students, faculty and staff have purchased and donated toys and books...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hosts Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to the court this evening as they play host...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Mississippi

There are 23,000 fewer students enrolled in Mississippi public schools this year. It’s unclear where they went.

Tori Hosey -
BY KAYLEIGH SKINNER AND AALLYAH WRIGHT  Courtesy of Mississippi Today More than 23,000 fewer...
Read more
Basketball

LHS Reduces Attendance for Basketball Games

Adam Brown -
The Lafayette Athletics Department announced on Thursday that it will be decreasing the number of fans allowed to attend...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Adds Two Additional Games

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has rescheduled two games that were canceled during Thanksgiving week. The Rebels plan to play Jackson...
Read more