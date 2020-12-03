LHS Reduces Attendance for Basketball Games

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Athletics Department announced on Thursday that it will be decreasing the number of fans allowed to attend boys and girls basketball games, due to COVID-19.

The department explained the decision in a statement released on social media.

“Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, tickets for the basketball games will be limited to two tickets per participant,” the statement said. “Coaches will have a list of names at the gate for each game.”

This number is a decrease from the 25 percent capacity already mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves for sporting events.

Lafayette returns to the court on Tuesday as they play host to the South Panola Tigers.