HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 11

This weekend the SEC opens the month of December on the gridiron. Ole Miss’ game against LSU has been postponed until Dec. 19. A total of six games will be played in the conference.
Despite a smaller schedule of games, the HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their game picks for the week.
Arkansas vs Missouri
No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn
No. 6 Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
No. 1 Alabama at LSU
Staff Report