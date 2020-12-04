Saturday, December 5, 2020
HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 11

This weekend the SEC opens the month of December on the gridiron. Ole Miss’ game against LSU has been postponed until Dec. 19. A total of six games will be played in the conference.

Despite a smaller schedule of games, the HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their game picks for the week. 

Arkansas vs Missouri 

No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn 

No. 6 Florida at Tennessee 

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia 

South Carolina at Kentucky 

No. 1 Alabama at LSU 

Staff Report

