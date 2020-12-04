Oxford Focused On 6A State Title Rematch Against Oak Grove

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers will take on the Oak Grove Warriors in the 6A State Championship on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

Oxford (12-0) won their way into the state championship once again after a 31-27 win over the Clinton Arrows in the North Half Championship.

“Clinton was a great football team,” head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “Very well-coached, and a quarterback that is a really good football player. I think it was a tough environment to play in. I was really pleased on how our team played.”

Cutcliffe and the Chargers will enter the championship with a 25-game winning streak.

“I have been really proud of how of how our team has continued to improve over the course of the season,” Cutcliffe said. “A lot of guys are first-year starts for us and have gained a lot of experience for us. We have a lot of guys playing at a really high level for us. It has been fun to watch that growth.”

Oak Grove (12-0) comes into this matchup after beating Northwest Rankin 43-24 in the South 6A final championship.

Oak Grove has an offensive line that has four players returning from last season.

“Oak Grove is a really complete team,” Cutcliffe said. “They are good on offense, defense and the kicking game.”

The Chargers and Warriors met last season in the state championship in which Oxford won 31-21 in Hattiesburg.

“We are going to have to play well in all three phases to be able to have a chance to win this game,” Cutcliffe said.