Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Ole Miss Postpones Texas A&M Football Game

807

The Ole Miss at Texas A&M game for Dec. 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for Dec. 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise, the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.

In addition, Ole Miss’ suspension of team activities has been extended until at least Friday. The program stated that the 10-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and comes in consultation with the MSDH.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Staff Report

