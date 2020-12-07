Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Set to Host Alcorn State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Tuesday evening as they welcome the Alcorn State Lady Braves into the Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) is coming off of a 70-53 win over Kansas. The Rebels were led on the night by redshirt sophomore Donnetta Johnson with a career-high 21 points she added four steals, three rebounds and two assists to the stats sheet.

“I felt good, I felt free. I was able to play the game that I love,” Johnson said. “I had the opportunity to play tonight and we came out with a win. I was excited to get on the floor with those girls and show the world what we’re capable of.”

Junior Shakira Austin added 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks in just three-quarters of action after having to miss the second quarter due to fouls.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad has been hard to score on through two games, currently owning the SEC’s top-ranked scoring defense (14th NCAA) at 48.5 points allowed per game, with its 97 tota points allowed ranked as the sixth-fewest through two games in program history. Rebel opponents have mustered a mere 25 percent from the field (1st SEC) and a 22.2 percent clip from beyond the arc (2nd SEC). Against McNeese State, Ole Miss held the Cowgirls to 18 percent from the field (the lowest by a Rebel opponent since 2016). It hasn’t been just poor opponent shooting, though, as the Rebels have been disrupters as well, averaging 4.0 blocks (T-6th SEC) and 10.0 steals (4th SEC) per game thus far, and forcing 25 turnovers in each of their first two games.

Alcorn State (0-2) rolls into town after a 71-53 loss at Wichita State on Nov. 30.

This season, the Lady Braves are led by sophomore guard Cayla Obilo who has scored 26 points in the first two contests and is averaging 13.0 per night.

Tuesday’s game will be the seventeenth meeting between the two programs. The Rebels hold a 15-1 advantage in the series. Last season, Ole Miss defeated Alcorn State 73-55 in game one of the Daytona Beach Invite.