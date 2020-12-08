OHS Limits Attendance at Basketball Games

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
The Oxford School District announced on Tuesday that basketball attendance at home games will be limited to two people per player this season.
The school district made the announcement over social media on Twitter.
“Due to Covid and indoor risk we are limiting spectators at our middle school and high school basketball games to two fans per player,” the statement reads. “Once your child’s game is over, fans will be asked to exit.”
