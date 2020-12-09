Ole Miss Hits the Century Mark Against Alcorn State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team scored over the century mark in a 104-48 win over the Alcorn State Lady Braves on Tuesday night inside the Pavilion.

Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin sees games like these as an opportunity to give the team balance and consistency.

“I think these games give us the opportunity to get a consistent balance that we can trust in big games,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I’m trying to get players to embrace these moments and focus on what we need to focus on. At the end of this month, we play the No. 5 team in the country. That’s how we open SEC play. These games are extremely important for us, and I hope it helps us get the balance we need.”

Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) had six players score in double figures in the game. The Rebels were led on the court by Snudda Collins with 15 points. Her teammate Madison Scott was right behind her with 13 points to add to the stats column.

Scott led the way from the tip as she scored eight points right out of the gate. She chipped in seven rebounds with one block and assist, her second straight game with at least seven boards.

“I thought she played a really good game,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She was aggressive from the start. I think she’s going to be a key for us as we move through the season.”

The Rebels suffered an injury late in the game to redshirt freshman Sarah Dumitrescu, who went down in agony holding the knee opposite to the one she severely injured last season. She scored five points in 12 minutes of action. Last season, she suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Sam Houston State.

“My message to the girls was that basketball is a gift, and it can be taken away from us at any point,” McPhee-McCuin said. “You have to cherish it.”

The Rebels will return to action inside the Pavilion on Saturday as they play host to Mississippi Valley State at 1 p.m.