Wednesday, December 9, 2020
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Opens Men’s Hoop Season Hosting Jackson State

0
227

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will open their 2020-21 season schedule on Thursday as they play host to Jackson State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (0-0, 0-0 SEC) had a late start tipping off the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rebels were slated to begin with hosting the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27). After members within the program tested positive for the virus, the team was forced to hit the pause button until Dec. 7.

Head Coach Kermit Davis spoke with media after the Rebels returned to practice.

“It is good to be back in the gym,” Davis said. “We have had a good spirit, and I know they anxious to play.”

This season the Rebels have added several new faces to the squad, including Deminico Vaughn, Robert Allen, Jarkell Joiner, Romello White, along with freshman Matthew Murrell. 

Senior Devontae Shuler was named Preseason Second Team All-SEC by conference coaches.

After being away from the floor, the Rebels are attempting to get back into fighting shape.

“As you try to get your team back going, we have to be cognizant of the fact of not trying to do too much,” Davis said. “Everybody knows we’re going to have to play ourselves into game shape. It’s probably going to take us a week to do that.”

Jackson State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) is coming off of an 82-59 loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday night. The Tigers were led on the floor by senior Tristian Jarrett who scored 17 points.

JSU was one of the three team set scheduled to take part in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic.

“Thomas Gray, our director of basketball, had a lot of conversations with Jackson State,” Davis said. “We really wanted that game to happen. I know Jackson State did too. We just kind of worked the schedule out. It was good that Jackson State could do it, and look forward to playing them.”

Thursday’s tip will be the first meeting in 21 years between Ole Miss and Jackson State. The Rebels led the all-time series 3-0 over the Tigers. In the last meeting in 1999, Ole Miss won 69-55.

Previous articleHoliday Events Going on Now in Oxford

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

Holiday Events Going on Now in Oxford

Alyssa Schnugg -
Plenty of good, holiday fun continues this week with events happening around Oxford and Lafayette County that provide safe ways to celebrate the season.
Read more
Crime Report

Driver Faces DUI Charge After Slamming Into Uncommon Oxford

Alyssa Schnugg -
A driver was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence after slamming their vehicle into the Uncommon Oxford apartment building off East Jackson Avenue.
Read more
Business

Doberman Wins Best Overall in Cannon Photo Competition

Alyssa Schnugg -
The 2020 Cannon Canine Photo Competition Winners
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Hits the Century Mark Against Alcorn State

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team scored over the century mark in a 104-48 win over the Alcorn State...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Ole Miss Opens Men’s Hoop Season Hosting Jackson State

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will open their 2020-21 season schedule on Thursday as they play host to...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Holiday Events Going on Now in Oxford

Alyssa Schnugg -
Plenty of good, holiday fun continues this week with events happening around Oxford and Lafayette County that provide safe ways to celebrate the season.
Read more
Crime Report

Driver Faces DUI Charge After Slamming Into Uncommon Oxford

Alyssa Schnugg -
A driver was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence after slamming their vehicle into the Uncommon Oxford apartment building off East Jackson Avenue.
Read more