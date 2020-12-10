Sarah Dumitrescu Out For Season With Knee Injury

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Sarah Dumitrescu. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy /Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s basketball player Sarah Dumitrescu suffered a season-ending injury against Alcorn State on Tuesday night. Dumitrescu tore her ACL in her knee. She will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.



Dumitrescu – a native of Bucharest, Romania, injured her left knee late in the game against the Lady Braves, the opposite knee that she injured seven games into the 2019-20 season that forced her to miss the remainder of her true freshman campaign. She was awarded a medical hardship waiver by the SEC for 2019-20.



Dumitrescu scored five points in 12 minutes of action against Alcorn State. This season, she averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in the first three games.



“Obviously, this is a blow for Sarah and us,” said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “Like before, we will be there for Sarah and will continue to move forward, as it’s the only option.”

The Rebels return to the floor on Saturday as they play host to Mississippi Valley State inside the Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on the SECNetwork+.

