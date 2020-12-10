SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. LSU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The SEC released the start time for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game on Dec. 19 in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be carried by either ESPN, the SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel.

LSU (3-5, 3-5 SEC) is coming off of a 55-17 loss at home last weekend to No. 1 Alabama. The Bayou Bengals will head down to the Swamp this weekend to face No. 6 Florida.

Ole Miss (4-4, 4-4 SEC) is off this weekend after their scheduled game with Texas A&M was postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program.

Next Saturday’s game will be the 109th all-time meeting between the two programs that dates back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.