Friday, December 11, 2020
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hosts Mississippi Valley State

0
144

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ole Miss women’s basketball returns to the court on Saturday as they play host to the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes inside the Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is entering the matchup after a 104-48 win over Alcorn State. A total of six Rebels scored in double digits, led by Snudda Collins with 15 points. Her teammate Madison Scott added 13 points, Shakira Austin (12), Jacorriah Bracey (12), Mimi Reid (12), Donnetta Johnson (11).

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her squad suffered a loss for the rest of the season as redshirt freshman Sarah Dumitrescu went down late in the fourth quarter with an ACL tear.

The Rebels rank near the top of the NCAA in several key offensive categories, including assists per game (4th, 22.3), scoring margin (5th, +42.7), shooting percentage (13th, 50.3), scoring offense (19th, 91.0 PPG) and three-point shooting percentage (31st, 40.0). Additionally, Ole Miss leads the SEC in scoring margin by a whopping 15.7 PPG, three-point shooting by 29 percentage points and assists by 4.5 per game.

Mississippi Valley State (0-1) comes into town off of an 85-60 loss at Murray State University. This season, the Devilettes are shooting at 39.1 percent from the floor and allowing 47.2 percent.

MVSU is led by junior guard Annya Moss, who scored 16 points in the season opener.

Saturday’s game will be the 20th all-time meeting between the two teams. Ole Miss holds a 17-2 advantage in the series. The Rebels are on a current 11-game winning streak over the Devilettes. In the last meeting in 2019, Ole Miss won 72-53 in Oxford. 

