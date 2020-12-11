Friday, December 11, 2020
Seventh Arrest Made in Highland Square Shooting; OPD Looking for Another Suspect

**UPDATE: According to the OPD, Caryale Dogan turned himself in Friday afternoon.

Maurice Dates, 22, of Charleston turned himself into the Oxford Police Department on Wednesday.

Another man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old man last month and another suspect is still at large.

Oxford police officers responded to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way on the night of Nov. 30 and discovered Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Five adult men and one juvenile have already been arrested for their involvement in the shooting and face various charges.

On Wednesday, Maurice Dates, 22, of Charleston, turned himself into the Oxford Police Department. He has been charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was denied bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

OPD has an active arrest warrant for Caryale Dogan, 29, of Charleston, for his involvement in the case.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dogan, contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

Staff report

