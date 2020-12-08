OPD Arrests 6 Men in Recent Oxford Murder

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Top, from left, Jacob Woods, Markel Gleaton, Richard Mcgee, Antonious Kimble, Ajalon Reed face charges related to the shooting death of Frank Davis in Oxford last month. A sixth suspect, a 17-year-old male is not pictured. Mugs provided by OPD.

The Oxford Police Department arrested six men this week in relation to the murder of a 22-year-old man on Nov. 30 in the Highland Square neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way on the night of Nov. 30 and discovered Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22, of Pope and Richard Bernard McGee, 31, of Oxford, were charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both men were denied bond by a Justice Court judge.

Antonious Quintez Kimble, 21, of Charleston and a 17-year-old male were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Both were given a $100,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Jacob Emend Woods, 18, of Oxford and Ajalon Jeffery Reed, 22, of Holcomb were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and given bonds of $25,000 by the judge.

The arrests occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec.7.

Davis graduated from Grenada High in 2016, where he played football for the Grenada Chargers as a defensive back.

OPD said the case is still an active investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.