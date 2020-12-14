Tuesday, December 15, 2020
News & ViewsCrime Report

Eighth Man Officially Charged in Nov. 30 Shooting

0
781

The eighth suspect in a Nov. 30 homicide has been officially charged for his role in the shooting death of Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.

Caryale Dajuan Dogan, 29, of Charleston turned himself in to the Oxford Police Department on Friday, Dec. 11.

Dogan was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Seven adults and one juvenile were arrested last week for their role in the murder.

“I’m very proud of the work our Criminal Investigations Division did in this case,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “They worked tirelessly and around the clock to ensure that this crime would be solved and justice served for the victim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Davis’ family.”

Staff report

Previous articleLive Music on Life Support in Oxford

RELATED ARTICLES

News & Views

Live Music on Life Support in Oxford

Tori Hosey -
By Xander NorrisJournalism studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com It’s a sunny Wednesday afternoon in early November on the Square. College students and locals converse...
Read more
More News

Steven Holley Named UM Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance

Adam Brown -
Steven Holley, a global finance and operations executive with a background in higher education and the private...
Read more
Contributors

OHS Two Minute Morning – Dec. 14

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/KaJUKRtgdtU
Read more
News & Views

Truth Seeker and Storyteller: Curtis Wilkie Retires from UM

Adam Brown -
When Curtis Wilkie left Mississippi for the East Coast in 1969, he did it with a promise...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats Central Arkansas 68-54

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss defeated the Central Arkansas Bears 68-54 as former Rebel star Anthony Boone returned to Oxford on Monday...
Read more
Crime Report

Eighth Man Officially Charged in Nov. 30 Shooting

Alyssa Schnugg -
The eighth suspect in Nov. 30 homicide has been officially charged for his role in the shooting death of Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Prepares for LSU Game in Death Valley

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns to the gridiron this Saturday as they travel to Baton Rouge...
Read more