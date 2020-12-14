Eighth Man Officially Charged in Nov. 30 Shooting

The eighth suspect in a Nov. 30 homicide has been officially charged for his role in the shooting death of Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.

Caryale Dajuan Dogan, 29, of Charleston turned himself in to the Oxford Police Department on Friday, Dec. 11.

Dogan was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was given a $100,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Seven adults and one juvenile were arrested last week for their role in the murder.

“I’m very proud of the work our Criminal Investigations Division did in this case,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “They worked tirelessly and around the clock to ensure that this crime would be solved and justice served for the victim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Davis’ family.”

Staff report