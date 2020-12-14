Ole Miss Welcomes Central Arkansas into the Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss returns to action this evening as they play host to the Central Arkansas Bears. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) is coming off of a 78-58 win over UNC Wilmington on Saturday. The Rebels were led by Romello White with a 20-point night and a double-double from Louis Rodriguez 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rebels enter the game ranked top 10 nationally in scoring defense (6th-51.5), turnovers forced (6th-22.5) and turnover margin (8th-9.0); all three top of the conference. Ole Miss also leads the SEC in assists (19.0), while ranking second in assist/turnover ratio (1.4), field goal percentages (49.6), field goal percentage defense (35.0) and scoring margins (+27.5).

Rodriguez leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally with an 8.0 assist/turnover ratio.

Senior Devontae Shuler is the SEC’s active leader in career points (948), assists (247) and steals (148), and leads the conference in several categories this season: steals per game (3.0), threes made per game (3.5) and three-point field goal percentage (63.6). He ranks ninth in Ole Miss history with 148 career steals, tied with Rahim Lockhart.

Central Arkansas rolls into town 0-4 on the young season after a 100-75 loss to Arkansas. The Bears opened the season with six straight road games. UCA is led by Rylan Bergerson (16.3 ppg) and Deandre Jones (13.5 ppg) in scoring.

Central Arkansas head coach Anthony Boone was a four-year letterman at Ole Miss (1995-99), averaging 7.2 ppg and 4.8 rpg over his career. He was teammates with Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter.

The Rebels lead the all-time series with Central Arkansas 3-0, winning all three games in Oxford.