Ole Miss Defeats Central Arkansas 68-54

By Adam Brown
Ole Miss defeated the Central Arkansas Bears 68-54 as former Rebel star Anthony Boone returned to Oxford on Monday night.

“Sure was good to have Anthony Boone back in Oxford,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “A guy that meant so much to so many people. Represented Ole Miss in the way he played, how he won. He does a good job. They just had an unbelievable schedule. A lot of people in college basketball would be 0-5 now. I think he has got a team that is going to do well in the Southland.”

Boone is the head coach of Central Arkansas and played four years for Ole Miss. He had his jersey retired in 1998 and served as a graduate assistant for the Rebels.

“It is amazing to see what this program has become,” Boone said. “The facilities here and all the movement that is going on. I know a lot of it is based on all the things that me and my teammates that were here built this program up. I am really happy to see the direction of it.”

Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) was led on the night by senior Devontae Shuler with 20 points. His teammates Louis Rodriguez and Robert Allen both added an additional 12 points.

The Rebels came out strong with good energy in the game

Davis coached in his 800th career game on Monday on his birthday.

“I had no idea about it,” Davis said. “I think the first time I played on my birthday. We played Washington State in 1989 or 1990, and I was 28 or 29 years old and was at Idaho. I have played four or five times on my birthday, probably more than that. I didn’t know until I saw a tweet from Adam today. Very fortunate to be a head coach in the great games that I have been in. The first was at Summit, Mississippi, at 24 years old. It has been over a long period of time. It sure good to be at Ole Miss coaching your 800th.”

Ole Miss hits the road for the first time this season on Wednesday as they take on Middle Tennessee. 

