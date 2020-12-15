Ole Miss Welcomes Jackson State into the Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball team plays host to Jackson State this evening inside the Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss is off to a fast 4-0 start to the season. The Rebels are coming off of a 86-46 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has her squad scoring 80 points or more in three of the first four games. The last time Ole Miss accomplished this was in the 2014-15 season.

This season, the Rebels have gotten off to a spectacular start on both ends of the court, notching the fewest points allowed through four games in school history (191) and scoring the fourth-most in the same timespan (359) en route to their first 4-0 start since 2016-17. Ole Miss has scored at least 80 points in three of its first four now for the first time since 2014-15 (after scoring 80 or more just twice in the entirety of the 2019-20 season) and has scored 90 or more twice after not doing so in an entire season since 2017-18.

Ole Miss is one of just six teams to rank in the Top-20 in both scoring offense (20th, 89.8 PPG) and scoring defense (5th, 47.8 PPG), as well as one of just five in the nation to sit top-15 in shooting offense (15th, 50.0 percent) and shooting defense (5th, 27.7 percent). In both instances, Ole Miss is the only SEC school in attendance.

Jackson State comes into town with a 1-3 record on the season following the first win of the season 75-60 over Nicholls State. JSU is led on the court by senior guard Dayzsha Rogan who is averaging 19.0 ppg.

These two programs are no strangers to each other as this will be the 26th meeting of all-time. Ole Miss leads the series 22-3 with a current 16 game winning streak. The last meeting was back in 2016 where the Rebels won 89-41.