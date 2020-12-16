Jamond Gordon Heads to Ole Miss

East Mississippi Community College defensive end Jamond Gordon is headed to Oxford after committing to Ole Miss on Wednesday.
Gordon is a three-star, 6’4”, 280 lbs strong side defensive end.
Staff Report
East Mississippi Community College defensive end Jamond Gordon is headed to Oxford after committing to Ole Miss on Wednesday.
Gordon is a three-star, 6’4”, 280 lbs strong side defensive end.
Staff Report
Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.