Wednesday, December 16, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Football Signs Top 20 Class

0
741

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Video courtesy of Ole Miss Sports.

Ole Miss had a huge National Signing Day as Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff began signing new players for the 2021 football season.

“We have signed 23 players, three junior college kids and a good part of 16 mid-years,” Kiffin said. Especially, we know that we need defensive help. We needed to sign defensive players— defensive line and secondary.”

Heading to Oxford to wear the red and blue is Hudson Wolfe, Taleeq Robins, JJ Hawkins, Demarko Williams, JJ Henry, Demarcus Smith, Caden Costa, Elijah Sabbatini, Jayden Williams, Trey Washington, Isaiah Iton, Cedrick Nicely, Micah Pettus, Tysheem Johnson, Jamond Gordon, MJ Daniels, Brandon Buckhalter, Luke Altmyer, Kyndrich Breedlove, Dink Jackson, Markevious Brown and Bralon Brown.

The Rebels have signed a total of 13 defensive players.

“Of the 13 defensive players, 11 of them are mid-year, which is huge because we need guys to help next year,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, them being here next month / next week for bowl practices will be huge.”

Ole Miss now has the number 18 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals and 247Sports.

“I think it is a really good class,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin believes that recruits are drawn to Oxford’s atmosphere.

“Just made the most of the situation that we are in. We signed a top 20 class. Give a lot of credit to our recruiting people and our assistant coaches,” Kiffin said.

Previous articleThree OHS Football Players Commit to Division I

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Three OHS Football Players Commit to Division I

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Chargers had three players from the 2020 senior sign to continue their days on the gridiron as they signed their letter of intent to a Division I school.
Read more
Football

Jamond Gordon Heads to Ole Miss

Adam Brown -
East Mississippi Community College defensive end Jamond Gordon is headed to Oxford after committing to Ole Miss on Wednesday.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Travels to Middle Tennesse for First Away Game

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday as they travel to...
Read more
Headlines

UM Forms Vaccine Distribution Task Force

Alyssa Schnugg -
The University of Mississippi has formed a Vaccine Distribution and Administration Task Force to develop a strategy to immunize students, faculty and staff once dozes of the COVID-10 arrive at the university.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

Oxford Couple Face Felony Child Abuse Charge

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local couple Monday for allegedly abusing their children.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Football Signs Top 20 Class

Adam Brown -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek5hKBkytxA Ole Miss had a huge National Signing Day as Coach Lane Kiffin and...
Read more
Football

Three OHS Football Players Commit to Division I

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Chargers had three players from the 2020 senior sign to continue their days on the gridiron as they signed their letter of intent to a Division I school.
Read more