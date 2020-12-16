Ole Miss Football Signs Top 20 Class

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss had a huge National Signing Day as Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff began signing new players for the 2021 football season.

“We have signed 23 players, three junior college kids and a good part of 16 mid-years,” Kiffin said. Especially, we know that we need defensive help. We needed to sign defensive players— defensive line and secondary.”

Heading to Oxford to wear the red and blue is Hudson Wolfe, Taleeq Robins, JJ Hawkins, Demarko Williams, JJ Henry, Demarcus Smith, Caden Costa, Elijah Sabbatini, Jayden Williams, Trey Washington, Isaiah Iton, Cedrick Nicely, Micah Pettus, Tysheem Johnson, Jamond Gordon, MJ Daniels, Brandon Buckhalter, Luke Altmyer, Kyndrich Breedlove, Dink Jackson, Markevious Brown and Bralon Brown.

The Rebels have signed a total of 13 defensive players.

“Of the 13 defensive players, 11 of them are mid-year, which is huge because we need guys to help next year,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, them being here next month / next week for bowl practices will be huge.”

Ole Miss now has the number 18 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals and 247Sports.

“I think it is a really good class,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin believes that recruits are drawn to Oxford’s atmosphere.

“Just made the most of the situation that we are in. We signed a top 20 class. Give a lot of credit to our recruiting people and our assistant coaches,” Kiffin said.