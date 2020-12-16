Three OHS Football Players Commit to Division I

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Oxford High School

Three players from the 2020 Oxford Chargers senior class will continue their athletic careers on the college football stage after signing their letters of intent to Division I schools on Wednesday.

Jahmal Pegues, an offensive lineman, is headed to Jacksonville State, while Tristian Shorter signed with Arkansas State. Jack Tannehill committed to Southern Mississippi.

“Very proud of Jahmal, Tristan, and Jack,” said Chargers coach Chris Cutcliffe. “These are three great young men who are very deserving of this opportunity.”

The trio of Oxford athletes forms part of the senior class of Chargers football players that went 35-5 over their four-year high school careers. Their only loss this season was to Oak Grove in the 6A State Championship.

With two years of experience as a starter on the Charger offensive line, Pegues helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher John Meagher in 2019 and 950-yard rusher Omar Howell in 2020. In the 2020 North Half Championship Game, Jahmal and the offensive line helped the Chargers rush for over 300 yards for the first time in nearly five seasons. He was named in the First Team All-Region 1-6A in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, Pegues was selected to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi Alabama All-Star Game.

Shorter was a three-year starter for the Chargers. He recorded 206 total tackles, four sacks, had seven interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, blocked four punts, and scored six defensive touchdowns. Shorter was named First-Team All-Region 1-6A in 2019 as well as the overall Region 1-6A MVP in 2020. Selected in 2020 to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi Alabama All-Star Game, Shorter also served as a member of the OHS Football Leadership Council for two seasons.

Tannehill made 43/57 field goals and 132/133 PATs for a school-record 261 kicking points. He also averaged over 39 yards per punt during his Charger career and as a senior had 59% of his kickoffs go for touchbacks. Tannehill was named First Team All-Region 1-6A in 2018 and named the Region 1-6A Special Teams MVP in 2019 and 2020. He was selected in 2020 to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi Alabama All-Star Game. This past season, he served as a team captain and was a member of the OHS Football Leadership Council in 2019 and 2020.