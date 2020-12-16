Wednesday, December 16, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Three OHS Football Players Commit to Division I

0
744

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Oxford High School

Three players from the 2020 Oxford Chargers senior class will continue their athletic careers on the college football stage after signing their letters of intent to Division I schools on Wednesday.

Jahmal Pegues, an offensive lineman, is headed to Jacksonville State, while Tristian Shorter signed with Arkansas State. Jack Tannehill committed to Southern Mississippi.

“Very proud of Jahmal, Tristan, and Jack,” said Chargers coach Chris Cutcliffe. “These are three great young men who are very deserving of this opportunity.”

The trio of Oxford athletes forms part of the senior class of Chargers football players that went 35-5 over their four-year high school careers. Their only loss this season was to Oak Grove in the 6A State Championship.

With two years of experience as a starter on the Charger offensive line, Pegues helped pave the way for 1,000-yard rusher John Meagher in 2019 and 950-yard rusher Omar Howell in 2020. In the 2020 North Half Championship Game, Jahmal and the offensive line helped the Chargers rush for over 300 yards for the first time in nearly five seasons. He was named in the First Team All-Region 1-6A in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, Pegues was selected to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi Alabama All-Star Game.

Shorter was a three-year starter for the Chargers. He recorded 206 total tackles, four sacks, had seven interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, blocked four punts, and scored six defensive touchdowns. Shorter was named First-Team All-Region 1-6A in 2019 as well as the overall Region 1-6A MVP in 2020. Selected in 2020 to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi Alabama All-Star Game, Shorter also served as a member of the OHS Football Leadership Council for two seasons.

Tannehill made 43/57 field goals and 132/133 PATs for a school-record 261 kicking points.  He also averaged over 39 yards per punt during his Charger career and as a senior had 59% of his kickoffs go for touchbacks. Tannehill was named First Team All-Region 1-6A in 2018 and named the Region 1-6A Special Teams MVP in 2019 and 2020. He was selected in 2020 to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi Alabama All-Star Game. This past season, he served as a team captain and was a member of the OHS Football Leadership Council in 2019 and 2020.

Previous articleJamond Gordon Heads to Ole Miss
Next articleOle Miss Football Signs Top 20 Class

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Football Signs Top 20 Class

Adam Brown -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek5hKBkytxA Ole Miss had a huge National Signing Day as Coach Lane Kiffin and...
Read more
Football

Jamond Gordon Heads to Ole Miss

Adam Brown -
East Mississippi Community College defensive end Jamond Gordon is headed to Oxford after committing to Ole Miss on Wednesday.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Travels to Middle Tennesse for First Away Game

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday as they travel to...
Read more
Headlines

UM Forms Vaccine Distribution Task Force

Alyssa Schnugg -
The University of Mississippi has formed a Vaccine Distribution and Administration Task Force to develop a strategy to immunize students, faculty and staff once dozes of the COVID-10 arrive at the university.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

Oxford Couple Face Felony Child Abuse Charge

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local couple Monday for allegedly abusing their children.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Football Signs Top 20 Class

Adam Brown -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek5hKBkytxA Ole Miss had a huge National Signing Day as Coach Lane Kiffin and...
Read more
Football

Three OHS Football Players Commit to Division I

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Chargers had three players from the 2020 senior sign to continue their days on the gridiron as they signed their letter of intent to a Division I school.
Read more