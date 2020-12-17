Thursday, December 17, 2020
Jeff Lebby Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Broyles Award. The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Lebby’s nomination on Tuesday.

The Broyles Award is an annual award given to honor the best assistant coach in college football. 

Lebby has the Rebel offense putting up video game-like numbers. The Rebels rank in the top 10 in FBS in five offensive categories: total offense (563.0), passing offense (356.5), completion percentage (.730), team passing efficiency (188.6) and passing yards per completion (14.9).

Ole Miss also ranks top three in the SEC in rushing offense (206.5), scoring offense (39.8), first downs (224) and fumbles lost (3). The Rebels are on pace to break single-season school records in total offense per game, passing yards per game and average yards per play (7.0). 

Sophomore quarterback Matt Corral is one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award and junior wide receiver Elijah Moore is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award.

Under Lebby’s guidance, Corral has thrown for 2,744 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. He has also rushed for 311 yards and three TDs this year. Corral currently ranks top 10 nationally in passing yards (2,744), passing TDs (24), completion percentage (.729), passing efficiency (187.3) and points responsible for per game (20.8).

Moore leads the country in receptions (86) and ranks No. 2 nationally in receiving yards (1,193) and. He has more yards through the first eight games of the season than any receiver in SEC history. He ranks No. 14 in the FBS with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 11 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).

Staff Report

