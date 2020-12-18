OSD Goes With More Traditional School Calendar for 2021-22

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image courtesy of the OSD.

The Oxford School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to keep the more traditional school-year calendar in place for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last month, Superintendent Brian Harvey presented two versions of the proposed school calendar to the Board for its consideration. One version had school starting on Aug. 6, while the other had school resuming on Aug. 2, with a full week off in October for fall break.

The district asked for input from teachers, staff and parents, and on Thursday, without any discussion during the Board’s meeting, the Board accepted the more traditional calendar with the start date of Aug. 6 and one day off in October – Oct. 11 – for a three-day fall break weekend.

Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 22-26. Christmas break will begin Dec. 20 and end Jan. 5. Spring break wil take place from March 14-18.

Most professional development days for teachers are during the week before school starts, and the last day of school for students would be a half-day on May 23.

The Board only approves the calendar’s start and end dates. The approval was part of the approval of the consent agenda items.