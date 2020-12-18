Friday, December 18, 2020
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & ViewsOxford Stories

OSD Goes With More Traditional School Calendar for 2021-22

0
743

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image courtesy of the OSD.

The Oxford School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to keep the more traditional school-year calendar in place for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last month, Superintendent Brian Harvey presented two versions of the proposed school calendar to the Board for its consideration. One version had school starting on Aug. 6, while the other had school resuming on Aug. 2, with a full week off in October for fall break.

The district asked for input from teachers, staff and parents, and on Thursday, without any discussion during the Board’s meeting, the Board accepted the more traditional calendar with the start date of Aug. 6 and one day off in October – Oct. 11 – for a three-day fall break weekend.

Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 22-26. Christmas break will begin Dec. 20 and end Jan. 5. Spring break wil take place from March 14-18.

Most professional development days for teachers are during the week before school starts, and the last day of school for students would be a half-day on May 23.

The Board only approves the calendar’s start and end dates. The approval was part of the approval of the consent agenda items.

Previous articleGift Ideas Under $50 That Support Oxford Businesses
Next articleOle Miss Takes on George Mason

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Can Ole Miss Continue Its Four-Game SEC Winning Streak vs. LSU?

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels will travel down I-55 to Baton Rouge to take on...
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Championship Week

Adam Brown -
This weekend is the final weekend of the regular season of college football. Ole Miss will travel to Baton Rouge to tangle...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Looks to Continue Winning Streak at Dayton

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss men’s basketball will continue to play on the road as they head...
Read more
Headlines

New Service Officer Available to Assist Veterans in Oxford

Alyssa Schnugg -
A new veteran service officer with the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs is available in Oxford to assist local veterans with a variety of issues including medical claims and compensation benefits.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Can Ole Miss Continue Its Four-Game SEC Winning Streak vs. LSU?

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels will travel down I-55 to Baton Rouge to take on...
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Championship Week

Adam Brown -
This weekend is the final weekend of the regular season of college football. Ole Miss will travel to Baton Rouge to tangle...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Looks to Continue Winning Streak at Dayton

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss men’s basketball will continue to play on the road as they head...
Read more