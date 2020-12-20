Ole Miss Heads to the Outback Bowl to face Indiana

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss Rebels are headed to the Sunshine State to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2 and hopefully start 2021 off with a win.

“We are excited and honored to be back in the postseason and making our first appearance in the Outback Bowl,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Congratulations to our players, coaches and staff on earning an invitation to one of the marquee bowls.

“There is a strong Ole Miss alumni base in Florida, and this trip offers a great opportunity to join the Rebel family in the Sunshine State. It also provides a chance to compete in one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country.”



Head coach Lane Kiffin said this bowl game will be a good first step in building a championship program.



“We look forward to representing our university on this national stage against a top-10 opponent in Indiana,” Kiffin said. “The Outback Bowl is a premier postseason destination, and I’m excited for our players to experience this trip.

“Tampa is a special place for our family. My parents spent many years there, and I attended a number of games in the Big Sombrero when I was younger. It will be great to be back in the Bay.”

Ole Miss has not been to a bowl in five years since the Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State 48-20 in 2016.



Ole Miss will appear in a bowl for the 37th time in program history. The Rebels’ all-time bowl record stands at 23-13, excluding the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl victory that was vacated due to the 2017 NCAA ruling. The Rebels are second in the NCAA in bowl win percentage at .639, trailing only USC’s mark of .642. Elsewhere in the bowl record book, Ole Miss is 16th nationally in bowl wins and 25th in bowl appearances.

Ole Miss finished the 2020 regular season with a 4-5 record after falling 53-48 to the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

The Rebels will face former Ole Miss assistant coach Tom Allen’s team.

Indiana finished with a 6-1 record in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers finished their regular season with a 14-6 win over Wisconsin.



The last time Ole Miss played a bowl game in Florida was against Michigan in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991. Ole Miss lost 35-3 in the game.

