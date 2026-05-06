Ole Miss Makes the Cut for Explosive 2027 Port Charlotte Wide Receiver

Elias Pearl made things official on Tuesday, trimming his recruitment to a top six of LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State.

It’s a loaded list for one of the best receivers in the 2027 class, and it puts Ole Miss right where it hoped to be as this thing starts to tighten.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Elias Pearl is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’11 188 WR from Port Charlotte, FL is ranked as the No. 9 WR in the 2027 Rivals300 Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/ZFQn8AHWHQ pic.twitter.com/u2cWAEgKs0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 6, 2026

Pearl is the No. 95 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking and one of the top players in Florida. He was in Oxford recently for Double Decker, where four‑star Ole Miss quarterback commit Keegan Croucher played host and tried to plant a few seeds.

Croucher has been vocal about wanting to help build this Ole Miss signing class, and Pearl is one of the biggest names he’s chasing.

How much influence a quarterback can have in a recruitment varies from case to case, but Croucher is the wild card here. He’s locked in, he’s recruiting, and he’s already made an impression.

Go follow my guys new account, his old account got hacked @EliasPearl6, Let’s get him home 🦈🦈 pic.twitter.com/ERucxK6z8p — Keegan Croucher (@KeeganCroucher) April 24, 2026

For now, only three schools have official visits set: Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss. Pearl will be back in Oxford on June 12, which gives Pete Golding and his staff another swing at a recruitment that has always leaned toward the Gators and Bulldogs.

The Rebels aren’t pretending this is an easy pull, but they’ve kept themselves in the fight.

Pearl’s production backs up the attention.

He caught 69 passes for 1,052 yards and 26 total touchdowns last season, earning First Team All‑Region honors and the Region 4 Utility Player of the Year award.

At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he’s the kind of versatile, explosive player who changes an offense the moment he steps on campus.

Ole Miss has ground to make up, but it has a visit scheduled, a quarterback pushing hard, and a staff that has already shown it can close on big names.

In May, that’s about all you can ask for.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class