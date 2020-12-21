Monday, December 21, 2020
SportsBasketballFeatured

Diamond Rebels Tabbed No. 5 in Preseason Rankings

0
136

The Ole Miss baseball team recently earned the No. 5 spot in Collegiate Baseball’s first preseason rankings for 2021.

Ole Miss is one of three Southeastern Conference teams in the top five, along with No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Vanderbilt. LSU (No. 7) and Mississippi State (No. 9) round out a group of five SEC squads in the top 10. Georgia, South Carolina and Arkansas are also representing the league in the top 25, while Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn all landed in the top 50.

Coach Mike Bianco’s club was tied for the best record in the nation at 16-1 before the team’s campaign was cut short due to the spread of COVID-19. The lone loss came in the 2020 opener at the hands of No. 1 ranked Louisville. The Rebels fought back and won that series, and when the season concluded, they were on a 16-game winning streak—the longest in college baseball this year and just one shy of the program record.

The Rebels closed the year ranked in the top five nationally and extended their streak to 36 consecutive weeks in the top 25. Ole Miss led the nation in home runs with 37 through 17 games and finished in the top 10 nationally in slugging percentage (3rd), runs scored per game (3rd), total runs scored (5th) and walks drawn (7th).

On the mound, Ole Miss finished with a team ERA of 2.92, placing the staff among the top 50 in the country. The Rebels were also in the top 40 nationally in shutouts (12th), strikeout-to-walk ratio (20th), walks allowed per nine innings (29th), strikeouts per nine innings (32nd) and WHIP (36th).

Last season, the Rebels received many accolades for their accomplishments on the diamond. Bianco was named National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball at season’s end. Three players were honored as All-Americans third baseman Tyler Keenan, shortstop Anthony Servideo and left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy. Two Freshman All-Americans, catcher Hayden Dunhurst and second baseman Peyton Chatagnier.

The start of last season set the Rebels on pace to a 40-win season before the campaign was cut short for the third straight year. Ole Miss won 48 in 2018, 41 in 2019.

Previous articleOle Miss vs. Jacksonville State Canceled
Next articleOxford Signs Metro Narcotics Unit Interlocal Agreement

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for First Bowl Game Since 2016

Adam Brown -
The Rebels will ring in the New Year in Tampa, Florida, as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers on...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Signs Metro Narcotics Unit Interlocal Agreement

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit was formed in 1988 under the then-name Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss vs. Jacksonville State Canceled

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball game against Jacksonville State, originally scheduled for Monday evening, has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Allen Boyer: ‘The Fire Is Upon Us: James Baldwin, William F. Buckley Jr., and the Debate Over Race in America,’ by Nicholas Buccola

Alyssa Schnugg -
Nicholas Buccola has written a marvelous, intense dual biography of two American writers who engaged forcefully during the racial turbulence of the 1960s.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Ole Miss Prepares for First Bowl Game Since 2016

Adam Brown -
The Rebels will ring in the New Year in Tampa, Florida, as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers on...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Signs Metro Narcotics Unit Interlocal Agreement

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit was formed in 1988 under the then-name Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Read more
Basketball

Diamond Rebels Tabbed No. 5 in Preseason Rankings

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss baseball team recently earned the No. 5 spot in Collegiate Baseball's first preseason rankings for 2021.
Read more