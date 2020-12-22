Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Rebels Welcome UT Martin into the Pavilion

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to action this afternoon as they play host to the UT Martin Skyhawks. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +. 

Ole Miss (4-1) looks to rebound from a heartbreaking 65-62 loss on the road to the Dayton Flyers on Saturday. Against the Flyers, Louis Rodriguez pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds. Junior player Jarkel Joiner scored double figures. 

The Rebels are ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense (54.6) and fifth in turnovers forced (20.6) coming into the game. Opponents have shot a combined 28.6% (34 of 119) against Ole Miss in the first half, scoring only an average of 19.8 points.

Seniors Devontae Shuler (990) and Romello White (988) are nearing 1,000 points for their careers.

UT Martin rolls into the Pavilion with a 3-1 record as the Skyhawks suffered their first loss of the season Sunday, falling at home to Western Illinois 81-63. This season, they are led on the court by Cameron Holden in scoring (18.3 ppg), rebounds (7.3 rpg) and steals (1.8 spg).

The Skyhawks lead the OVC in three-point field goal percentage (38.6) and free throw percentage (75.5).

When the Rebels and the Skyhawks tip-off, it will be the fourth meeting between the two schools. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 3-0. In the last meeting, the Rebels won 86-83 in 2016. 

