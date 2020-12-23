Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Ole Miss’ Madison Scott Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball forward Madison Scott was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row by the conference on Wednesday.

Scott shot .471 overall and .667 from the free-throw line while averaging 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists across two wins vs. Jackson State (89-65) and at George Mason (64-34). Against Jackson State, Scott notched her first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, combining with Shakira Austin to become the first Rebel duo to have concurrent double-doubles in a game since 2018.

Scott has been a rebounding machine for the Rebels, nabbing at least seven boards in five of her six games played, including her last five in a row. She leads all SEC freshmen in scoring (12.2 PPG) and rebounding (7.8 RPG), and ranks 13th nationally among all freshmen in rebounding.

Scott and her teammates return to action on Dec. 31 as they open the conference slate at No. 5 South Carolina. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Staff Report

