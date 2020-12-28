Wednesday, December 30, 2020
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball SEC Season Opener at South Carolina Postponed

0
425

Ole Miss women’s basketball’s SEC season opener at South Carolina, originally scheduled for Dec. 31, has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Staff Report

Previous articleMHP Responds to Three Fatal Wrecks During Holiday Weekend
Next articleLocal Barber Provides Free Cuts to OHS Students

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Oxford While Related Deaths Dip

Alyssa Schnugg -
Since Dec. 17, eight people from Lafayette County have died from COVID-19, down from 10 deaths the week before.
Read more
Basketball

Men’s Hoops Begins SEC Play at Alabama Tuesday

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team opens up the SEC conference slate Tuesday as they travel to Tuscaloosa to...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Game Against LSU Rescheduled

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball game against the LSU Tigers has been moved from Jan. 3 until Jan. 4. Tipoff is set...
Read more
Headlines

Former Legislator Nolan Mettetal Loses Fight with COVID-19

Alyssa Schnugg -
Nolan Mettetal, a former State Senator and State Representative, died Monday morning following a battle with COVID-19.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Oxford While Related Deaths Dip

Alyssa Schnugg -
Since Dec. 17, eight people from Lafayette County have died from COVID-19, down from 10 deaths the week before.
Read more
Basketball

Men’s Hoops Begins SEC Play at Alabama Tuesday

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team opens up the SEC conference slate Tuesday as they travel to Tuscaloosa to...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Game Against LSU Rescheduled

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball game against the LSU Tigers has been moved from Jan. 3 until Jan. 4. Tipoff is set...
Read more