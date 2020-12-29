Men’s Hoops Begins SEC Play at Alabama Tuesday

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team opens up the SEC conference slate Tuesday as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (5-1, 0-0 SEC) comes into the game on the back of a 90-43 victory over UT Martin prior to the Christmas break.

This season, the Rebels have allowed the fewest points (316) over their first six games since the 1980-81 season.

Jarkel Joiner and KJ Buffen have both averaged double figures over the past three games, with 12.0 ppg and 13.0 ppg respectively.

A duo of Rebels seniors—Devontae Shuler and Romello White—both need four points to reach 1,000 points in their respective careers.

Alabama (5-3, 0-0 SEC) enters the contest following an 85-69 win over East Tennessee State. The Crimson Tide is lead on the court by Jaden Shackelford, who averages 14.0 ppg.

Three other Crimson Tide players are averaging double figures in scoring: Herbert Jones (13.3 ppg), John Petty Jr. (12.0 ppg), and Jahvon Quinerly (11.8 ppg). Jones leads the team in rebounding (6.8 per game), while Quinerly is the team’s assist leader (3.6 per game).

Alabama leads the league in three-point field goal attempts (242), averaging more than 30 per game.

Ole Miss and Alabama are no strangers to each other on the hardwood. When the ball is tipped off tonight it will be the 182nd all-time meeting between the two programs. Alabama holds a 123-58 lead in the series. The Crimson Tide has won five of the past six, including three straight. Last season, Alabama snapped a six-game losing streak in Oxford.