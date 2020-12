The Ole Miss women’s basketball game against the LSU Tigers has been moved from Jan. 3 until Jan. 4. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. inside the Pavilion and will be seen on SEC Network+.

The Rebels SEC season opener at No. 5 South Carolina on Dec. 31 was postponed on Sunday, due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss program. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

Staff Report