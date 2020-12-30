Ole Miss Falls to Alabama in SEC Opener

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide 82-64 on Tuesday night.

“Tonight was kind of start to finish,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We could never get the dribble under control defensively.”

Alabama (6-3, 1-0 SEC) began scoring from the opening tip, leaving Ole Miss (5-2, 0-1 SEC) behind from the start of the game to the finish.

Devontae Shuler and Romello White reached the 1,000 point mark in their careers during the game against the Crimson Tide. White lead the way in scoring on the night with 20 points. Shuler added eight points to the total.

Two other Rebels scored in double figures. KJ Buffen scored 15 points while Jarkel Joiner scored 12 points. Buffen fouled out in the second half, but also had eight rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Crimson Tide came into the game averaging more than 30 attempted three-pointers per game. Alabama continued the streak as they successfully made 12 out of 37 three-point attempts against the Rebels.

The Tide was lead in scoring by Jahvon Quinerly, who put up 24 points and went 3-5 from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they step out of conference action and opening 2021 by playing host to the Wichita State Shockers. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPNU.