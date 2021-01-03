Sunday, January 3, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Falls to Wichita State in Close Game

0
137

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped an 83-79 heartbreaker to Wichita State inside the Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

“A real disappointing loss for us,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “Wichita State made some unbelievable shots, and then there are some that we didn’t guard.”

Ole Miss (5-3, 0-1 SEC) was led on the court by senior Devontae Shuler who put up 20 points. His teammate KJ Buffen added 18, and Romello White put up 11 points with a team-high seven rebounds.

“Devontae, I thought this was his best game of the year,” Davis said. “He was solid all night. He tried to compete and shot it for a good percentage with four rebounds and only one turnover. We need him like that.”  

The Rebels shot 42.4% from the floor as Wichita State hit 52% in the contest.

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne led the way with 29 points while knocking down five three-pointers. The Shockers had two other players reach double figures. Alterique Gilbert added 14 points while Dexter Dennis was right behind him with 10 of his own.

“We could not keep them off the line at the end,” Davis said. “I thought we had some active hands and created some good offense.”

The Rebels finished the regular season, non-conference schedule with a record of 5-2.

Ole Miss will return to SEC play on Wednesday as they play host to Auburn. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.  

Previous articleOle Miss Defense Finally Steps Up in the Outback Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Defense Finally Steps Up in the Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels capped off the 2020 season with a 26-20 victory over...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defeats Indiana in Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss brought what has been an unprecedented football season to a close with...
Read more
More News

Ole Miss Commits to New Contract With Kiffin

Adam Brown -
With the Rebels making their first bowl appearance in five seasons, Ole Miss has agreed on a new contract for head football...
Read more
Football

DIRECTV Customers May Have Trouble Watching the Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
DIRECTV customers in the north Mississippi area may be forced to find an alternative way to watch Ole Miss play No. 7...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Ole Miss Falls to Wichita State in Close Game

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped an 83-79 heartbreaker to Wichita State inside the Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defense Finally Steps Up in the Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels capped off the 2020 season with a 26-20 victory over...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defeats Indiana in Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss brought what has been an unprecedented football season to a close with...
Read more