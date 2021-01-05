Ole Miss’ Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

It was announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss forward Snudda Collins has been tabbed as SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

In the Rebels contest against the LSU Tigers, Collins knocked down 14 points, including three from downtown. The Brookhaven, Mississippi, native leads Ole Miss overall (and SEC freshmen) with an average of 2.1 threes per game (eighth overall in the SEC) this season.

Collins previously won SEC Freshman of the Week following a career-opening 23-point performance vs. McNeese State on Nov. 30, the most points ever by a Rebel freshman in their debut (in available records).

Collins and her teammates return to action on Thursday as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Staff Report