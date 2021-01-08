Friday, January 8, 2021
McAlister’s New Oxford Location to Open Monday

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford dentist Don Newcomb opened the first McAlister’s Deli on University Avenue in 1989, turning an abandoned movie-set diner into a neighborhood restaurant.

On Monday, McAlister’s will be moving to the west side of town with the opening of a new restaurant at 2623 W. Jackson Avenue.

The new restaurant will feature the brand’s new design and décor, offering customers a fresh new look and experience.

The original location on University Avenue is now closed.

The fast, casual restaurant chain known for its sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and sweet tea now has more than 470 locations across 27 states.

To celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, the location will be giving away $50 gift cards to 10 winners through a Facebook contest taking place Jan. 11-14 with the winners being announced on Jan. 15.

In addition, the restaurant is partnering with Lovepacks of Oxford to provide weekend lunches for children in need.

“Oxford, Mississippi holds significant importance to our brand and everyone at McAlister’s as it is where it all began 32 years ago,” said Michael Freeman, vice president of operations. “What started as a small neighborhood gathering place in an abandoned movie-set diner has become a staple in communities across the country and we look forward to sharing our table with the Oxford community at our new location.” 

The new location will be open 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday.

For more information, call the restaurant at 662-550-4406, or visit them on the McAlister’s Deli – Oxford Facebook page. 

