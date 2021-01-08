Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Postponed

The Ole Miss basketball team’s game at South Carolina, originally scheduled for Jan. 9, has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program. These measures are consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (full report (PDF)).

Ole Miss is set to return to action on Tuesday as they travel to the Sunshine State to take on the Florida Gators.

Staff Report