Saturday, January 9, 2021
SportsBasketballFeaturedUncategorized

Ole Miss Will Meet LSU on the Hardwood

0
201

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the court this evening as they play host to the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. 

Originally scheduled for Feb. 17, this matchup was moved after South Carolina and Missouri both suffered setbacks from COVID-19 within their individual programs. 

Ole Miss (6-3, 1-1 SEC) is coming off of their first conference win of the season after defeating Auburn 72-61 on Wednesday. Khadim Sy scored a team-high of 13 points.

Coach Kermit Davis’s squad has forced at least 15 turnovers in all nine games this season, ranking Ole Miss 12th nationally in turnovers forced per game (18.9).

LSU rolls into Oxford with a 7-2 record and a 2-1 mark in the league. The Tigers are fresh off a win over Georgia with a score of 94-92 in overtime. 

Freshman LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24.8 ppg) is the SEC’s leading scorer, ranking fifth in the nation. Three other Tigers also average double figures: Trendon Watford (17.4 ppg), Javonte Smart (15.3 ppg) and Darius Days (13.3 ppg).

The Tigers lead the SEC in field goal percentage (49.2), free throw percentage (77.6) and steals (9.3).

This will be the 213th all-time meeting between LSU and Ole Miss. The Tigers lead the series 124-88. 

Previous articleUM Pharmacy School Forms Diversity and Inclusion Committee
Next articleVisitors and Locals Alike Embrace Crosstown Concourse in Memphis

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

Visitors and Locals Alike Embrace Crosstown Concourse in Memphis

Tori Hosey -
By Morgan O'Neal Journalism studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com When Todd Richardson, a University of Mississippi Class of 1995 alum from Tupelo, MS, co-founded Crosstown Arts in Memphis in 2010, the goal...
Read more
Extras

UM Pharmacy School Forms Diversity and Inclusion Committee

Adam Brown -
Committed to strengthening opportunities and a supportive atmosphere, the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has formed a permanent Diversity and Inclusion Standing Committee. The...
Read more
Government

Several Sign Up to Run for Oxford Aldermen in First Week of Qualification Period

Alyssa Schnugg -
The qualification period for those wishing to run for a seat on the Oxford Board of Aldermen or as mayor opened on Monday. By Friday...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss vs. LSU Rescheduled

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will take the court on Saturday night as they host the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7:30...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles