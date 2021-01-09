Ole Miss Will Meet LSU on the Hardwood

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the court this evening as they play host to the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 17, this matchup was moved after South Carolina and Missouri both suffered setbacks from COVID-19 within their individual programs.

Ole Miss (6-3, 1-1 SEC) is coming off of their first conference win of the season after defeating Auburn 72-61 on Wednesday. Khadim Sy scored a team-high of 13 points.

Coach Kermit Davis’s squad has forced at least 15 turnovers in all nine games this season, ranking Ole Miss 12th nationally in turnovers forced per game (18.9).

LSU rolls into Oxford with a 7-2 record and a 2-1 mark in the league. The Tigers are fresh off a win over Georgia with a score of 94-92 in overtime.

Freshman LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24.8 ppg) is the SEC’s leading scorer, ranking fifth in the nation. Three other Tigers also average double figures: Trendon Watford (17.4 ppg), Javonte Smart (15.3 ppg) and Darius Days (13.3 ppg).

The Tigers lead the SEC in field goal percentage (49.2), free throw percentage (77.6) and steals (9.3).

This will be the 213th all-time meeting between LSU and Ole Miss. The Tigers lead the series 124-88.