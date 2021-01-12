Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Ole Miss Grad Finds Success as Scout for Tampa Bay Rays

By Carleigh Holt
IMC student
Video courtesy of Carleigh Holt

Click the video above to get a look inside the life of Ole Miss alumnae Sydney Malone, now a scout administrator for the Tampa Bay Rays.

