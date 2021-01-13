Ole Miss Falls to the Gators After Late In Game Surge

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fell to the Florida Gators 72-63 on Tuesday night after a late 14-0 run by the Gators.

Ole Miss (6-5, 1-3 SEC) suffered from a scoring drought in the last four and a half minutes of the game, going 0-for-8 from the field. The Rebels were led in the game by senior Devontae Shuler with 19 points.

The Rebels overcame a 33-31 deficit at halftime, coming out on top after a three-pointer by Luis Rodriguez. The largest lead held by the Rebels during the game was 61-52 at the 6:28 mark.

Ole Miss shot 39% from the floor with a season-high of 46% beyond the arc. The team also forced 10 turnovers for the 11th consecutive game.

Florida had three scorers reach double figures, led by forward Collin Castleton who scored 21 points, and managed ten rebounds and seven blocks. His teammates Tre Mann and Noah Locke each added 17 and 15 points respectively.

“[Castleton] had great timing and length,” head coach Kermit Davis said.

The Gators shot 43.1 percent from the floor and 84.6 percent from the strip. Florida also pulled in 39 rebounds.

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs inside the Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.