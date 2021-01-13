Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Will Battle Missouri In the Pavilion

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will return to the friendly confines of the Pavilion on Thursday as they take on the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (7-2, 1-2 SEC) enters after a hard-fought 60-56 loss to in-state rival, No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday. The Rebels erased a 14-point second-half deficit.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin squad had two players garner accolades on the court during the game. Donnetta Johnson put up a career-high 25 points, and Valerie Nesbit followed right along with a season-high 18 points.

“I just looked at them in the huddle, and I said ‘Y’all, please do not quit on me right now,” McPhee-McCuin said. “’This is a moment of growth. I promise you we’re gonna have a chance to win this game. Let’s just tie it up and put the pressure solely on them’.”

Missouri (4-3, 0-2 SEC) heads into town after falling to No. 10 Arkansas with a score of 91-88. The Tigers were led by Aijha Blackwell with 20 points.

Against the Razorbacks, Missouri shot .525 overall and earned an 11-point deficit in the second half.

Thursday’s game will be the 14th all-time matchup between Ole Miss and Missouri. The Tigers hold a 12-1 advantage in the series and have won the last 11 meetings. Last season, Missouri defeated the Rebels 71-57.