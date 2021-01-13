Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Will Battle Missouri In the Pavilion

0
347

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will return to the friendly confines of the Pavilion on Thursday as they take on the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (7-2, 1-2 SEC) enters after a hard-fought 60-56 loss to in-state rival, No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday. The Rebels erased a 14-point second-half deficit. 

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin squad had two players garner accolades on the court during the game. Donnetta Johnson put up a career-high 25 points, and Valerie Nesbit followed right along with a season-high 18 points.

“I just looked at them in the huddle, and I said ‘Y’all, please do not quit on me right now,” McPhee-McCuin said. “’This is a moment of growth. I promise you we’re gonna have a chance to win this game. Let’s just tie it up and put the pressure solely on them’.”

Missouri (4-3, 0-2 SEC) heads into town after falling to No. 10 Arkansas with a score of 91-88. The Tigers were led by Aijha Blackwell with 20 points.

Against the Razorbacks, Missouri shot .525 overall and earned an 11-point deficit in the second half.

Thursday’s game will be the 14th all-time matchup between Ole Miss and Missouri. The Tigers hold a 12-1 advantage in the series and have won the last 11 meetings. Last season, Missouri defeated the Rebels 71-57.

