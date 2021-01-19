Wednesday, January 20, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Travels to Take on MSU

0
417

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels return to the court this evening as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (6-6, 1-4 SEC) is coming off of a 78-74 loss at Georgia in which Devontae Shuler scored 24 points. Jarkell Joiner scored 22 points, making the match at Georgia his first 20-point game in a Rebel uniform. 

Joiner, an Oxford native, leads the Rebels in scoring during SEC play (12.2 ppg), having come off of the bench in four out of five conference games.

Mississippi State comes into this rivalry matchup with an 9-5 record and a 4-2 mark in conference action. The Bulldogs split their two home games last week, falling to Texas A&M before knocking off Florida.

Mississippi State is led on the floor by Iverson Molinar (18.4 ppg) and D.J. Stewart Jr. (17.4 ppg); both Bulldogs are dishing out 2.6 apg. Tolu Smith leads the rebounding effort, pulling down a conference-best 9.0 boards per game to go along with a 13.8 ppg average.

In their last game, the Rebels shot 50.8% against Georgia, their best shooting percentage in an SEC game this season.

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad ranks 17th in the country in turnovers forced per game (17.7). The Rebels have forced at least 15 turnovers in 11 games this season.

When the ball is tipped off, it will be the 263rd all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Bulldogs. Mississippi State holds a 145-117 lead in the series. In the last meeting, Ole Miss lost 69-44 to the Bulldogs on the road.

Previous articleYoung Teachers Grapple With Challenges Presented by COVID-19
Next article18 Mid-Year Enrollees Join Ole Miss for Spring Ball

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is Back, Featuring Nikki Giovanni and Bobby Rush

Tori Hosey -
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, Oxford’s award-winning music and literature show will open its spring season this weekend with two legends: celebrated poet Nikki...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Assistant Coach Joe Jon Finley Heads to Oklahoma

Adam Brown -
It was announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss assistant coach Joe Jon Finley has accepted a new position at the University of Oklahoma as...
Read more
Government

Dogs Must Now Be Leashed on County Property Inside City Limits

Alyssa Schnugg -
Dog owners who bring their fur babies to county property located inside the city limits of Oxford must now have their pet on a leash.
Read more
Football

18 Mid-Year Enrollees Join Ole Miss for Spring Ball

Adam Brown -
Fresh off of a 26-20 Outback Bowl win, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to prepare for spring football, which is right around the...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles