Ole Miss Defeats Mississippi State

By Adam Brown
Ole Miss went into the Humphrey Coliseum Tuesday night and defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 64-46, ending a three-game conference losing streak. 

“It was a very happy locker room, and the head coach was very happy with them too,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We needed it. Our guys deserved it based on the preparation.”

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC) had two players score double figures. The team was led in scoring by senior Devontae Shuler with 22 points. Junior Jarkell Joiner also added 12 points.

“I’m just being more aggressive and just trying to come out with a win do whatever it takes to get a win,” Shuler said.

The Rebels defense forced Mississippi State to turn the ball over 12 times and scored 11 points from turnovers.

Ole Miss defended the glass against Mississippi State as they pulled down 37 rebounds. Luis Rodriguez led the way with eight boards. 

“Guards rebounded down. Luis had eight rebounds, KJ (Buffen) with five,” Davis said. “Just kind of team rebounding and we really lead in 50-50 balls… When you play a physical team like State you have to do that.” 

Mississippi State (9-6, 4-3 SEC) was led on the court by D.J, Stewart Jr., with 18 points.

“We caught a Mississippi State that Ben [Howland] has done a great job with that team,” Davis said.

Midway through the second half, Ole Miss opened the game by going on a 14-1 run over for seven minutes, which was started by two free-throws by Joiner.

The Rebels shot 46% from the field and 88% from the free-throw line. Ole Miss held the Bulldogs to 35% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss returns home to the Pavilion on Saturday as they play host to the Texas A&M Aggies. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

