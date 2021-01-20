Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Two Oxford Aldermen Will Not Seek Re-Election

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Two members of the Oxford Board of Aldermen have announced that they will not be seeking re-election.

Ward 3 Alderman Janice Antonow and Ward 1 Aldermen Rick Addy made brief announcements during the regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen Tuesday evening at City Hall.

Antonow was the first to announce she would not be seeking re-election. She has served on the board for 24 years. She was first elected in 1997.

“I’ll still be with you for another five and a half months,” she told her fellow board members.

Addy then spoke up after Antonow’s announcement.

“Ditto,” he said. “I am also actually not running.”

Antonow nor Addy gave reasons as to why they are not running.

Addy won his seat in 2016 during a special election and then ran successfully in 2017 to retain his seat on the board.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill and the other five aldermen – Mark Huelse, Preston Taylor, Kesha Howell-Atkinson, John Morgan and Jason Bailey have all qualified to seek re-election.

Several of the Ward races already have more than one person running. Four wards, Ward 1, 3, 5 and At-Large, have two candidates running so far.

Tannehill said she was “sad” that they both would no longer be on the board after the June election.

“This provides an opportunity for others to get involved,” she said.

The qualification period to run ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. The general municipal election is on June 8.

Those wishing to run for a seat on the Board of Aldermen or for mayor need to qualify at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall.

