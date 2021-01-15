More Qualify to Run for Oxford Board of Aldermen Seats

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A few more people tossed their hat into the ring to become an Oxford alderman during the second business week since the qualification period opened on Jan. 4.

By Friday afternoon, Mayor Robyn Tannehill was still the only candidate who has qualified to run for mayor as of 3 p.m. Friday. She is running as an Independent.

Four wards, Ward 1, 3, 5 and At-Large, have two candidates running so far.

In Ward 1, Erin W. Smith, a Democrat, and Harry A. Alexander, an Independent, qualified to run during the first week. Incumbent Ricky Addy had not qualified to run by Friday afternoon. He could not be reached for comment Friday as to whether he plans on seeking to retain his seat on the Board of Aldermen.

In Ward 2, incumbent Mark Huelse, a Republican, is the only one signed up to run thus far.

In Ward 3, Brian Hyneman, a Democrat, and L.McQueen Miscamble, a Republican have qualified. Incumbent Janice Antonow had not qualified to run as of this afternoon.

In Ward 4, incumbent Kesha Howell-Atkinson, a Democrat, so far has no opponents.

In Ward 5, incumbent Preston Taylor, a Democrat, will face off so far against Justin Boyd, also a Democrat in the primary election on April 6. They both qualified last week.

In Ward 6, incumbent Jason Bailey, a Republican, so far as no opponents.

In the At-Large ward, incumbent John Morgan, an Independent, has qualified to retain his seat. Linda Porter Bishop, a Democrat, has qualified to run against him.

The qualification period to run ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. The general municipal election is on June 8.

Hotty Toddy News will run an update on the candidates who qualify each Friday with a final count on Feb. 5.