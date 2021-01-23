Ole Miss Hosts Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of the Pavilion on Saturday as they play host to the Texas A&M Aggies in SEC action. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC) is coming off a 64-46 win over their in-state rival Mississippi State on Wednesday. The Rebels snapped a three-game conference losing streak.

The 46 points the defense allowed to the Bulldogs was the fewest in a conference game in 17 years and the fewest surrendered in the rivalry matchup since 1995.

Texas A&M rolls into Oxford with a 7-5 overall record and a 2-4 mark in conference action. The Aggies had their last game postponed against Vanderbilt due to the Commodores having issues with COVID-19.

This season, Buzz William’s squad ranks third in the league in scoring defense at 64.7 points per game.

Texas A&M is lead on the court by power forward Emmanuel Miller in scoring and rebounding at 15.9 ppg and 7.9 rpg.

The Aggies have a 7-3 advantage in the all-time series. In the last meeting, Texas A&M won 57-47 in College Station.