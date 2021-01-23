Saturday, January 23, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Hosts Texas A&M

0
430

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the friendly confines of the Pavilion on Saturday as they play host to the Texas A&M Aggies in SEC action. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC) is coming off a 64-46 win over their in-state rival Mississippi State on Wednesday. The Rebels snapped a three-game conference losing streak.

The 46 points the defense allowed to the Bulldogs was the fewest in a conference game in 17 years and the fewest surrendered in the rivalry matchup since 1995.

Texas A&M rolls into Oxford with a 7-5 overall record and a 2-4 mark in conference action. The Aggies had their last game postponed against Vanderbilt due to the Commodores having issues with COVID-19.

This season, Buzz William’s squad ranks third in the league in scoring defense at 64.7 points per game.

Texas A&M is lead on the court by power forward Emmanuel Miller in scoring and rebounding at 15.9 ppg and 7.9 rpg. 

The Aggies have a 7-3 advantage in the all-time series. In the last meeting, Texas A&M won 57-47 in College Station.

Previous articleUM Doctoral Student Receives Prominent Future Leaders Award
Next articleOle Miss Women’s Basketball Hosts the Gators

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hosts the Gators

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to action on Sunday as they welcome the Florida Gators into the Pavilion.  Tipoff is set for...
Read more
News & Views

UM Doctoral Student Receives Prominent Future Leaders Award

Adam Brown -
A doctoral student in history at the University of Mississippi has been awarded a prestigious honor for future leaders in higher education. Ashleen Williams, who...
Read more
News & Views

RebelWell Offers BurnAlong Wellness Classes at Home

Adam Brown -
University of Mississippi faculty and staff are eligible for a complimentary membership in "BurnAlong," an interactive community that helps users safely manage their health and wellness while...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Oxford Film Festival Announces Ambitious Hybrid Format

Adam Brown -
Among 10 titles previewed are Spotlight presentations of Anne Rapp’s HORTON FOOTE: THE ROAD TO HOME, Olivia Peace’s TAHARA, as well as Chelsea Christer’s...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles