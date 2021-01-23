Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hosts the Gators

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team returns to action on Sunday as they welcome the Florida Gators into the Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad had used this week to get all her team back to full strength.

In their last game, the Rebels fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 73-57 on the road.

“I haven’t been excited about the way we defended the last two games,” McPhee-McCuin said.

For coach Yo and her staff, having every player back is important in addition to having a week to prepare.

“We have been conditioning, getting up and down, just having a chance to compete,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought our competitive nature had been missing the last two games, so I was kind of disappointed in that. We needed time to work on that with our group.”

Ole Miss heads into this matchup with an 7-4 overall record and 1-4 in SEC play.

“Against Mississippi State, we have a chance to win at their place,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We are right where with injury and COVID that actually we should be. I am pleased with my team. We get this one on Sunday, and we are in the mix in the middle of the pack.”

Florida is 8-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC after picking up their first win over Auburn last Sunday. The Gators contest against Vanderbilt on Thursday was canceled.

The Gators are lead by sophomore Lavender Briggs who averages 19.4 points a game.

Florida’s offense averages 73.7 ppg and allows 65.6 to its opponents.