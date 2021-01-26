Ole Miss Softball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

The complete schedule for the 2021 Ole Miss softball season is set after the Rebels announced their non-conference slate on Monday.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports.

Exactly 341 days after its last official game, Ole Miss will commence the 2021 season on Feb. 12-14 at the Troy hosted Trojan Classic, taking place in Troy, Alabama. The Rebels will then return to the road the following weekend, taking part in the FAU Strike-Out Cancer Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 19-21.

With a slew of games under its belt, Ole Miss will make its home debut on Feb. 23, hosting Alabama State at the Ole Miss Softball Complex before returning to the road for the Lone Star State Invitational Feb. 26-28. The tournament will be hosted conjointly by Texas, Baylor and Texas State, with the Rebs set to compete in Austin, Waco and San Marcos, Texas, respectively.

After welcoming North Alabama to Oxford for a midweek tilt on March 3, the Rebels will host the Ole Miss Classic March 5-7. Ole Miss then battles South Alabama in a midweek affair on March 10 before beginning SEC play at home against Mississippi State March 12-14.

Ole Miss will play in its lone midweek road game of the season on March 24, heading south to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to take on Southern Miss. Ole Miss will host Central Arkansas and Memphis on April 6 and 21, respectively, before closing out the non-conference schedule with a three-game series against UCF, April 30 – May 2.

Staff Report