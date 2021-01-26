Ole Miss Travels to Arkansas to Face the Razorbacks

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels return to the hardwood on Wednesday night as they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4 SEC) is currently riding a two-game winning streak after back-to-back wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State last week.

On Monday, the Rebels returned to practice to prepare for the matchup against the Razorbacks.

“Good work preparing for a really good Arkansas team,” Head Coach Kermit Davis said on Tuesday. “Well coached with a nice blend of four or five talented transfers, three freshmen that are playing quite a bit.”

The Rebels are 7-0 this season, keeping the shooting percentage of their opponents under 40% from the floor.

“This is a game that we are really looking forward to, and a half-game behind Arkansas,” Davis said. “This time of year you got a lot of big games in the SEC.”

Ole Miss has brought a tough intensity to the floor in its last two-games that it now looks to take on the road.

“I hope that is who we are,” Davis said. “We are not a team that is not going out there putting up huge numbers offensively, that is who we are right now.”

Arkansas (12-4, 4-4 SEC) enters the game after back-to-back victories over Auburn (75-73) and Vanderbilt (92-71).

The Razorbacks lead the SEC in scoring, averaging 85.0 ppg to rank ninth nationally. Throughout eight games of SEC play, Arkansas has scored a total of 640 points (80.0 ppg) while also giving up 640 points (80.0 ppg).

According to Davis, the Razorbacks are back to full strength after getting “banged up” in a previous game.

Five Razorbacks average double figures, with the team led in scoring by freshman guard Moses Moody (17.3 ppg).

“Moody might be one of the top three or four freshman in college basketball,” Davis said.

Arkansas also has JD Notae (13.7 ppg) to use to their advantage, coming off the bench to rank second on the team in scoring. Desi Sills (11.7 ppg), Jalen Tate (11.5 ppg) and Justin Smith (10.9 ppg) have cracked double scoring digits as well.

“Silis is back and has always played well against us,” Davis said.

When the ball is tipped up, it will be the 83rd meeting between the two schools. Arkansas has a 49-33 advantage in the all-time series. In the last meeting, Ole Miss lost a close game 76-72 at home in the Pavilion.