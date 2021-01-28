Thursday, January 28, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Takes on Tennessee at Rocky Top

0
202

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC tilt on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (7-5, 1-5 SEC) heads into Thompson-Boling Arena to take on a red-hot Lady Vols squad. The Rebels are coming off of a 78-68 loss to the Florida Gators.

A tough third quarter proved to be the difference as the Rebels went into the locker room with a 37-33 lead prior to a 10-0 run by Florida. Ole Miss was unable to recover, and the Gators won the quarter 25-12.

“At halftime, we talked about the next three minutes being crucial,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re going to either take the lead or get smacked in the face. We have to learn through adverse moments. That’s just what has to happen.”

This season, Ole Miss currently leads the SEC and ranks 14th nationally with an average of 17.5 assists per game, helped greatly by five games of 20 or more assists and seven of at least 19.

Junior redshirt Mimi Reed ranks second in the conference and 33rd nationally at 5.1 assists per game. Compounded with an average of 19.5 turnovers forced on defense against 15.4 Rebel turnovers, Ole Miss currently ranks third in the SEC in assist/turnover ratio at 1.1.

The Rebels are tallying an assist on 63% of their made field goals.

Tennessee enters with a 10-3 overall record and a 4-1 mark in conference play. The Lady Vols are coming off a 70-53 victory over No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday.

This season, Tennessee is led in scoring by Rae Burrell who averages 16.5 ppg and is the top three-point shooter at a .455 percentage. The top rebounder Rennia Davis pulls down 9.2 boards a game.

Tennessee’s defense leads the league in holding its opponents to .341 FG defense percentage and is second in scoring defense at 58.3 PPG and rebounding at a +15.5 margin.

When the ball is tipped off it will be the 57th all-time meeting between the two schools. Ole Miss trails the Lady Vols 48-8 in the series all-time. Tennessee has a current four-game winning streak. In the last meeting, Tennessee won 77-66 in Knoxville. 

Previous articleUM Tri Delta Member Talks About St. Jude and Being Friends With Justin Timberlake
Next articleOle Miss Soccer Inks Goalkeeper Alyssa Zalac

RELATED ARTICLES

More News

University Announces Five-Year Diversity Plan at Summit

Tori Hosey -
University of Mississippi officials shared the institutional commitment to strengthening a diverse and equitable learning and working environment Friday (Jan. 22) with the official...
Read more
Soccer

Ole Miss Soccer Inks Goalkeeper Alyssa Zalac

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss soccer coach Matt Mott announced the addition of goalkeeper Alyssa Zalac to the 2021 signing class. The Rebels will have Zalac on...
Read more
More News
00:07:45

UM Tri Delta Member Talks About St. Jude and Being Friends With Justin Timberlake

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/4itlNV0MFks Allie Allen, a UM Tri Delta member and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Ambassador, recently shared her journey as a childhood cancer survivor with...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Falls to Arkansas

Adam Brown -
Devontae Shuler shot 9-12 from the field en route to a 19-point outing, but the Arkansas Razorbacks had their way in the paint early and...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles