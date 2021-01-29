Saturday, January 30, 2021
All Students Welcome to Enter the N. MS Fish Hatchery Youth Art Contest

Students across Mississippi are invited to get outdoors and participate in the 2021 North Mississippi Fish Hatchery Youth Art Contest.

Each student must submit a portfolio including the entry form and artwork to the Visitor Education Center by May 10, 2021. 

The contest is sponsored by the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Winners in four age categories will have their work published in the Mississippi Outdoors magazine and will receive a complimentary copy of the magazine displaying their work.

Winners will also receive gift cards and have their work posted on the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ website

For more information on entry forms and rules, visit https://www.mdwfp.com/nmfh/educational-opportunities/ or call the VEC at 662-563 – 8068. 

 Staff report

