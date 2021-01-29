Ole Miss Drops A Heartbreaker at No. 20 Tennessee

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team went into Thompson-Bowling Arena and came up just short of defeating No. 20 Tennessee 68-67 on Thursday night.

Ole Miss (7-6, 1-6 SEC) played strong for the full 40 minutes of action as they forced 17 turnovers on defense. The Rebels shot 46% from the floor and 55% from beyond the arc.

“Heartbroken for our girls. I thought they gave everything they had,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We just made some really poor, youthful mistakes in inopportune times. We had momentum going. I didn’t want to give a team like that momentum. We had our opportunities. We’re close. I know I sound like a broken record. I really believe it. I’m proud of our team.”

Ole Miss had three players score in double figures all led by Donnetta Johnson with 19 points. Her teammate Shakira Austin was right behind her with 16 points, and Snudda Collins added 13 to the total.

The Rebels jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter going up 18-8. Tennessee answered in the second and third quarters, outscoring Ole Miss 22-15 and 19-12 respectfully.

Tennessee took a 49-45 advantage into the final ten minutes of action, and Ole Miss scored two quick buckets to even the score. The Lady Vols hit a three-pointer by Rae Burrell. The Rebels tied the game again at 56 with 3:38 left.

The Lady Vols were led on the court by Rennia Davis with 21 points.

Ole Miss returns to action on Sunday as they travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.